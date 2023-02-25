PETA Gifts Rihanna Faux Fur Coat, Asks Her to Swear Off Animal Clothing

Read it at TMZ
After making a dinner appearance seemingly in a fur coat, PETA has gifted Rihanna a faux fur coat with a plea to swear off clothing made of animals. The letter from Lisa Lange, PETA’s Senior Vice President, minced no words: “Won’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you’ll no longer wear fur?” The animal-rights organization also offered to take any of Rihanna’s furs and donate them to unhoused people and the survivors of natural disasters, writing that they are “the only people who truly have an excuse to wear them.”