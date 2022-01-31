Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend A$AP RockyLOVE ON THE BRAINCheyenne RoundtreeEntertainment ReporterPublished Jan. 31, 2022 10:30AM ET mike coppolaRihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, according to People, as the singer was photographed with her baby bump on full display in New York City over the weekend. The 33-year-old and the rapper, also 33, have been linked since November 2020, with Rocky telling GQ in May that it was his dream to start a family, saying it was “in my destiny, absolutely.” “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.” Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have publicly commented on the news yet.