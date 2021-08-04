Rihanna Is the Richest Female Musician in the World
POUR IT UP
Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and it wasn’t her music that tipped the scale on her financial status. Instead, the majority of Bad Gal RiRi’s wealth is said to come from her cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty, as well as a combination of the earnings from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, and then her career as a singer and actress. Forbes estimates that she is now worth $1.7 billion—meaning Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world. Only Oprah Winfrey tops her as the wealthiest overall female entertainer.
Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with the concept of inclusivity as a goal, and it’s now estimated to be worth around $2.8 billion. The cosmetic company appeared to do what others could not: create a wide range of foundation shades for various complexions and undertones upon release. It was a major feat, especially for consumers of darker complexions attempting to find the right makeup to suit their needs. Fenty Beauty set the bar that diverse marketing and inclusivity should be the standard for other brands as well. Rihanna has also started another venture, Fenty Skin, as a sister-brand to her cosmetics line.