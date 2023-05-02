Rihanna Makes Spectacular Met Gala Entrance—Extremely Late
CANAPÉS PLEASE, ANNA!
Rihanna audaciously won the Met Gala red carpet on Monday evening, by taking “fashionably late” to its extreme. The E! Live from the Red Carpet coverage was over by almost an hour. The Vogue livestream coverage had similarly gone dark. Rihanna had been seen entering New York City’s Carlyle Hotel hours earlier with partner A$AP Rocky, finally emerging from the hotel after all the guests bar her had arrived at fashion’s biggest night of the year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rihanna left the Carlyle in an oversized brown-colored fur from Fendi's fall/winter 1997 ready-to-wear collection. However, when she finally emerged at the Met for the gala in honor of Karl Lagerfeld she was in a white Fendi gown with train, and an ivory top covered in rosettes, framing the upper half of her body. A$AP Rocky was in Gucci, including a kilt worn over jeans—instead of the traditional Scottish style of going commando.