Rihanna Mum on ‘White Powder’ Pic

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Mail
She belted out hits at a cancer benefit in Beverly Hills last night, but Rihanna’s lips remain sealed over the controversial photo she tweeted yesterday that shows her “cutting up” a white powdery substance on top of a man’s head at the Coachella music festival. Rihanna tweeted two pictures of herself on a man’s shoulders and a third close-up shot of the white powder on his head with a caption that read, “Memories don’t live like people do #coachella." Her fans immediately reacted to the suggestive image, with some discussing on a fan site whether she was doing cocaine. Rihanna later tweeted, “I’m crazy and I don’t pretend to be anything else.”