Super Bowl Queen Rihanna Breaks Our Needy Hearts in New Interview
PLEASE DON’T STOP THE MUSIC
Rihanna fans got some disappointing news on Monday, when the superstar told Good Morning America that she still doesn’t “have any updates” on when she’ll release new music. However, Rihanna, who has only released one song in the last six-and-a-half years, did keep the hope alive, saying she is “excited to put new music out” and acknowledging the pressure she is under from fans. In an interview with Michael Strahan filmed before her Super Bowl show but aired on Monday, Rihanna opened up about the difficulties of continuing her music career after having her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky nine months ago, saying, “There were so many things I felt like I had to overcome in order to even do [the halftime show].” And it’s only likely to get more difficult with a second child on the way. The 34-year-old “Umbrella” star revealed her baby bump in a dazzling red ensemble by luxury fashion houses Loewe and Alaïa during her halftime show. Rihanna’s loyal fans were quick to say she “killed it” on Twitter, hailing it one of the “best Super Bowl shows ever.”