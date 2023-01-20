Riley Keough Pens Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute to Her Mom

CHEAT SHEET
Riley Keough penned a poignant Instagram tribute to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Friday, just over a week after Presley’s sudden death at the age of 54. The 33-year-old actress posted an old black-and-white photo of her and her mom, and captioned it with nothing but a red heart emoji. A flood of celebrity friends commented on the post, including former reality star Nicole Richie, actors Brett Gelman and Olivia Munn, and Brooklyn Beckham’s new wife, Nicola. Kim Kardashian replied to the post with an infinity emoji, while model Rosie Huntington-Whitley told Keough, “Been thinking of you so much ❤️.” Presley had four children: Riley, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper.