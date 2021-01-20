Rioter Accused of Stealing Pelosi’s Laptop Hit With New Charges
PILING UP
The woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and attempting to sell it to Russian intelligence faces a lengthy prison sentence after new charges were filed Tuesday. Riley Williams was arrested and charged Monday with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct for her role in the violent riots. But with the FBI investigating whether the 22-year-old also allegedly plotted to ship the laptop off to Moscow, authorities leveled new charges against her that could result in up to two decades behind bars. The new charges of theft of government property and obstruction were announced following Williams’ first court hearing on Tuesday. It remains unclear if Pelosi’s laptop has been recovered. Federal investigators are still probing claims made by Williams’ purported former lover that she “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.” Williams, currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison, will have a bail hearing later this week.