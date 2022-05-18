Ringling Brothers Return After a 5-Year Hiatus—but Without the Animals
CIRCUS ACT
Dazzling flips, unicycling clowns, popcorn, and, notably, no animals. The Ringling Brothers Circus, which stopped performing in 2017 after a 146-year run, is returning in September 2023, but this time without the furry creatures that long defined the show. The chief executive of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The New York Times that the production has “evolved.” In 2011, Feld Entertainment paid $27,000 to settle violations of the Animal Welfare Act, and the circus last featured elephants, its once-characteristic centerpiece, in 2016. The revamped production will focus on narrative stories and human acts, a switch that animal rights groups are celebrating. Rachel Mathews, who works at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Foundation, said, “Feld’s decision to bring the circus back without animals sends a very clear message to the industry that the circus can dazzle audiences with willing human performers and that no animal needs to be exploited.”