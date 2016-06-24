Rio’s Drug-Testing Lab Gets Shut Down

CHEAT SHEET
The Rio de Janeiro-based laboratory tasked with processing athletes’ drug-test samples at the 2016 Summer Olympics has been suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), multiple outlets reported Friday. The lead anti-doping agency said in a statement that the lab was shut down Wednesday and is now prohibited from “carrying out all anti-doping analyses on urine and blood samples.” While the lab gets three weeks to appeal the decision, all current samples will be transferred to another WADA-certified lab. New Zealand-based site Stuff reported the suspension was due to “disturbing” technical errors.