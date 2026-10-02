Rising Dem Star Hits Vance With Emasculating New Nickname

Rising Democratic star Abdul El-Sayed has christened Vice President JD Vance with a brutal, emasculating new nickname.

El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, has become a fixation for Republicans ahead of the midterms, with Republicans repeatedly portraying him as a communist.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

A new Fox News poll released this week puts El-Sayed slightly ahead of Trump ally Mike Rogers, 50 percent to 49 percent among likely voters, while the president’s own popularity is becoming terminal.

Speaking on Monday, Vance said, “There’s something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil. And on the rise in the United States of America today.”

Appearing on MS NOW’s The Beat With Ari Melber on Thursday, El-Sayed was asked about the MAGA obsession with him, prompting him to drop a cutting new nickname for Vance.

Ari Melber interviews Abdul El-Sayed on MS NOW. MS NOW

“Low T, JD,” El-Sayed branded the vice president, referencing a term for low testosterone levels.

“It’s always funny, man,” he continued. “He just brings the energy down every time you hear him talk.”

The host later pressed El-Sayed, 41, on his “Low T” remark about Vance, 42.

“I believe you’re saying he has low testosterone in your view,” Melber said, while pointing out that El-Sayed also accused Rogers of having “beta energy,” a term used to describe someone who is submissive or the opposite of alpha energy.

“What are you doing there? Are you literally saying they are less manly, or they have less manly policies?,” Melber asked.

“That’s between them and the people around them,” El-Sayed deflected, adding, “I’m just saying that they like to lead on strength, but I don’t see much strength there.”

Vice President JD Vance has been targeted by Abdul El-Sayed. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He continued, “Strength is about being able to stand up to the problem. The problem is Donald Trump, and you don’t see much standing up to Donald Trump.”

Calling out the war on Iran for keeping gas prices high, as well as rising grocery prices and difficulty accessing medical care, El-Sayed blamed the issues on the president.

“These folks want to parade around like they’re some kind of strong, but they are so meek and so weak. Mike Rogers, Meek Rogers, you know, doesn’t really want to say anything in response to Donald Trump’s ridiculous policies that the 10 million people in this state whose votes he’s asking for are suffering under.”

President Donald Trump with Mike Rogers. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

“I think it’s important for us to point out the clear hypocrisy in the way they present themselves and the way they behave when it comes to the problems that Michiganders are facing,” he added.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s reps for comment.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton previously said his Democrat opponent James Talarico was “too low-T for Texas,” in a campaign advertisement, seemingly questioning his masculinity.

Speaking on MS NOW, El-Sayed also pointed out Republicans were using his name “to distract” voters from the issues at hand in modern America.

“They want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems. They are not. The problems are, in fact, caused by their boss, Donald Trump, who they cannot deviate from because, of course, he rules their party with an iron fist.”

Abdul El-Sayed will face Republican nominee Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race in November. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/Reuters