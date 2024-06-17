Rising GOP Star Lied About His Age on Dating Profile: Report

Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a rising star in the Republican Party who is currently running for U.S. Congress as a “proven conservative” in the state’s Seventh District, lied about his age on a dating profile by shaving off nearly a decade, according to a new report in The Daily Mail. The political scion—his mother, Milou Mackenzie, also serves alongside him in the Pennsylvania House—claimed to be 29 years old when he was actually 37, an eight-year discrepancy. The Tinder profile seen by the Mail was dated March 2020, and included the description: “Always down for a good time! Outgoing, funny and enjoy traveling, skiing, trying new restaurants and getting drinks with friends.” Screenshots shared by the Mail show he messaged at least one woman: “Surviving the pandemic?” At the time, he was “neither married nor engaged” to his current wife, Chloe, a spokesperson for his campaign told the British tabloid. The pair have a young son together, according to the Mail.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10