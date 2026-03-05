Rising Young MAGA Stars Joked About Killing Black People

A group of young Republicans ran a group chat in which they used racial slurs like punctuation and came up with dozens of ways to brutally murder Black Americans.

The Republican Party’s Miami-Dade County secretary, Abel Alexander Carvajal, a 23-year-old second-year law student at Florida International University and co-founder of the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, created the WhatsApp group, initially called “Uber Ret---s Yapping Inc.,” last September, according to the Miami Herald and The Floridian.

Using the chat administrator name MaoTze Abel, a reference to Chinese communist despot Mae Zedong, Carvajal oversaw exchanges in which he and other members used the N-word and other variations of the slur more than 400 times.

The group chat was started by Carjaval, founder of Florida International University’s Turning Point USA chapter. Abel Alexander Carjaval/Instagram

Users, some of whom Carvajal has now recruited to local party leadership, also hurled antisemitic and deeply misogynistic insults at Jewish women and cracked wise about pleasuring themselves to Nazi propaganda.

“Total Negro Death!” Dariel Gonzalez, a former board member at Florida International University’s College Republicans, reportedly wrote. On another occasion, he claimed that a Black American student had left the organization after another user called her the N-word. He has since applied to become a committeeman with the GOP’s city chapter.

Vice President JD Vance dismissed a similar incident last October as “kids” doing “stupid things.” Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

Another group member—identified by the Miami Herald as William Bejerano, a student at Miami Dade College who last year attempted to set up an anti-abortion rights organization at the school—also appears to have posted a tirade in which he fantasized about killing Black people.

Sometime toward the beginning of October, the president of the college’s Turning Point USA chapter, Ian Valdes, renamed the group chat “Gooning in Agartha.” The terms refer to masturbating in a trance-like state, and a mythic civilization regarded by members of the Nazi regime as the homeland of the Aryan race.

Following the change in the group name, Valdes joked he’d be “going full goy,” while Gonzalez described Agartha as “Heaven inside the earth.” Valdes further wrote he would “def not marry a Jew,” and Gonzalez suggested it was best to “keep your c--k away from them” for fear of having “a little k--e running around.”

Florida International University has confirmed to the Miami Herald the group chat is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

A local Republican Party source told The Floridian that Carvajal’s role as local party secretary “is not symbolic; it carries a responsibility to represent all members of the organization,” including the district’s 170,000 African Americans who are registered Republican voters, “with professionalism and respect.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Miami-Dade GOP for comment. Carvajal told the Miami Herald that he generally ignored messages sent to the group, but that “I guess to an extent, I bear some responsibility.”

He similarly told The Floridian he had no knowledge of the racist comments as they were being posted to his WhatsApp group, and which he at times appears to have responded to. “No,” he said when asked whether he would be stepping down over the slurs. “Of course not, for you know, for a chat where the messages that were stated were not mine.”

Kevin Cooper, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party, struck a different tone, telling the Miami Herald that “anyone associated with this chat should resign immediately.”

“I am shocked and appalled at these statements. Racism and antisemitism have no place in the Republican Party,” he said. “I am proud to be the first Jewish chairman of the Miami Dade Republican Party, which is comprised of a diverse group of members from every race and background.”

Kevin Cooper, the chairman of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party, said anyone involved with the racist group chat should resign immediately. Kevin J. Cooper/Instagram

It now marks the second time a leaked group chat has exposed violent and racist language by young members of the GOP.

In October, Politico obtained thousands of messages from a private group run by a senior member of the New York State Young Republicans, in which users wrote “I love Hitler” and referred to Black Americans as “the watermelon people.”

Vice President JD Vance dismissed those messages as “kids” doing “stupid things.”