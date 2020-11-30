Rita Ora Apologizes for Throwing 30-Person Birthday Bash Despite COVID Lockdown

CHEAT SHEET
    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Jason Kempin/Getty for Absolut

    British singer Rita Ora apologized Monday after photos emerged of her celebrating her 30th birthday with 30 people at a West London restaurant, despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the country. “It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Restaurants in the United Kingdom are currently closed except for takeout, and authorities are investigating how Ora was able to hold the party at the restaurant, Casa Cruz. The photos were first published in the British tabloid The Sun.

