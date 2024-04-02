‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Star: Instacart Delivery Man Shot and Killed Our Dog

Rizzoli & Isles star Angie Harmon took to social media on Monday to reveal that an Instacart delivery man shot and killed the family dog, Oliver, at their home in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Law & Order alum says that the shopper claimed he fired on the German shepherd-beagle mix in self-defense but did not have a mark on him. “He was shopping under a woman’s identity,” Harmon wrote on Instagram. “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’” She added, “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.” People magazine says local police did not return calls for comment about the incident but an Instacart spokesperson said: “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”
