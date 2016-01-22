RNC Disinvites National Review From Debate Hosting Gig

CHEAT SHEET
The Republican National Committee uninvited National Review from a presidential primary debate after the magazine published an edition full of anti-Donald Trump essays. “The reason: Our ‘Against Trump’ editorial and symposium. We expected this was coming,” said Jack Fowler, the conservative magazine’s publisher. “Small price to pay for speaking the truth about The Donald.” Trump tweeted several responses to the issue, claiming that the magazine is irrelevant. National Review was scheduled to partner with NBC for the Houston debate on Feb. 26. The RNC elected to replace them with CNN, Fowler said.