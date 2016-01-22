CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    RNC Disinvites National Review From Debate Hosting Gig

    SPLIT

    © Randall Hill / Reuters

    The Republican National Committee uninvited National Review from a presidential primary debate after the magazine published an edition full of anti-Donald Trump essays. “The reason: Our ‘Against Trump’ editorial and symposium. We expected this was coming,” said Jack Fowler, the conservative magazine’s publisher. “Small price to pay for speaking the truth about The Donald.” Trump tweeted several responses to the issue, claiming that the magazine is irrelevant. National Review was scheduled to partner with NBC for the Houston debate on Feb. 26. The RNC elected to replace them with CNN, Fowler said.

    Read it at Politico