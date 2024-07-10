RNC Finds Some Time in Its Schedule to Squeeze in Ron DeSantis
MIRACULOUS OPENING
The Lara Trump-led Republican National Committee has given Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a speaking slot at the convention after CNN reported Tuesday that he would not get one. DeSantis, who earned the Trump moniker “Ron DeSanctimonious” for challenging Donald Trump in the Republican primary, will now be scheduled to speak, according to sources who spoke to NBC News. “I will confirm a change in schedule that means he will now be speaking,” a source close to the situation told NBC News, although they did not confirm when DeSantis’ slot would be. A source close to DeSantis disputed CNN’s reporting, telling NBC, “we have been told for a while we had a speaking slot and have never been told we do not.” Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who held out in the primary until March, has not been invited to the convention, a decision “she’s fine with,” Haley spokesperson Chaney Denton told Politico. In 2016, both the second and third place primary candidates, Sen. Ten Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), had speaking slots at the RNC.