RNC Member Tries to Block It From Paying Trump Legal Bills

A stalwart of the Republican National Committee is pushing two longshot resolutions to curb Donald Trump’s power over the organization before his allies take over, The Dispatch reported. One measure drafted by Henry Barbour, a political adviser from Mississippi and veteran committeeman, would bar the RNC from covering Trump’s legal bills, and the other would stop it from declaring Trump the presumptive presidential nominee before he has the required number of delegates. The resolutions come ahead of the group’s March meeting, where Ronna McDaniel is set to step down as chair and be replaced Trump-backed Michael Whatley and where Lara Trump is expected to be named vice chair. “The RNC’s job is to win elections. It’s not to pay the legal bills for any leading candidate. He’s got to fight his own legal fight,” Barbour told Reuters. Even Barbour, who needs two co-sponsors from at least 10 states to get a full vote on the resolutions, admits they will probably be shot down if they got to that stage.
