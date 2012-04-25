RNC Officially Backs Romney

CHEAT SHEET
Reince Priebus has made it official with Mitt Romney. The Republican National Committee chair said Wednesday that the party will put all of its resources behind Romney as the presumptive Republican nominee for president. The move comes less than 24 hours after Romney swept five major primaries on Tuesday, including the delegate-rich Pennsylvania and New York, as well as the battleground state of Delaware. So far this year the RNC has raised $35.5 million, and finished March with $32.7 million in the bank and $9.9 million in debt.