RNC's World Wide Embarrassment

Michael Steele is playing down his organization's errors—again. The Republican National Committee launched GOP.com Tuesday with a series of embarrassing mistakes and numerous crashes. Among the problem spots: Administrators' passwords were temporarily published, a timeline of GOP accomplishments ended in 2004, and a section labeled "future leaders" was blank. Additionally, the site was down for most of the day. As the blogosphere began to ridicule the flailing site, RNC New Media Director Todd Herman pointed to "an enormous amount of traffic," while RNC Chairman Steele waxed poetic on "a whole new experience" that "has exploded off the blocks." He continued: "It's a good thing when you get another email saying 'It's down again,'" because it meant "a little thing called traffic" was flowing. Others noted that the headers looked "too much like the Chinese flag," but had positive feedback about the RNC's intentions. "There are no big conceptual problems here," said one new-media consultant.
