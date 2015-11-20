Roanoke Mayor Retracts ‘Internment’ Line

Roanoke’s Democratic mayor David A. Bowers has apologized several days after he invoked the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II to defend his opposition to the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the United States. “I’m reminded that President Franklin D. Roosevelt felt compelled to sequester Japanese foreign nationals after the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” he wrote earlier this week, “and it appears that the threat of harm to America from ISIS now is just as real and serious as that from our enemies then.”
Such words prompted outrage and his city council called for a special meeting Friday to discuss the remarks. Bowers, who was present, apologized to Japanese-Americans, saying he did not think it would go viral, and that he meant it to be “respectful.” According to WSET-TV, city councilmembers accepted the mayor’s apology and will not attempt to take any action against him.