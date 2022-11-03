Top Basketball Recruit at Kanye’s School Defects

CHEAT SHEET
The star of Donda Academy’s basketball team is leaving Kanye West’s teetering school and defecting to Overtime Elite, a professional league for teen players. Rob Dillingham is the top high-school point guard in the country and has already committed to play for Kentucky in 2023. Donda’s basketball program is in turmoil thanks to Ye’s repeated antisemitic comments. The private school said it was closing last month, and then reversed course within a day, but staff and students have reportedly jumped ship, and at least one tournament has banned Donda.