Rob Ford Has a Tumor

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has been hospitalized with a suspected tumor. “Examination and investigation has resulted in a working diagnosis of a tumor,” according to a statement from Humber River Hospital on Wednesday. “The mayor has been admitted to allow for further investigation to obtain a definitive diagnosis.” According to the hospital, Ford was admitted after abdominal pains that “persisted for at least three months,” but had “become worse in the last 24 hours.” Ford attended rehab this spring after more allegations of crack abuse, but he also expressed his desire to run again for mayor.