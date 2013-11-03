Rob Ford: I Want to See Crack Tape

CHEAT SHEET
Toronto mayor Rob Ford is not ready to go without a fight. Days after Toronto police said they had seized a video of him smoking crack, Ford asked the police to “release this video for every single person in this city to see.” Police chief Bill Blair said the seized video is “consistent” with reports on Gawker and the Toronto Star in May. But Ford has denied ever smoking crack and the video’s existence. Ford did apologize for “mistakes” on Sunday on Newstalk 1010, but he said he is going to “ride the storm out” and not resign. Ford’s approval ratings have gone up despite the scandal.