Rob Ford Laughs Off Idea of Rehab

Everyone's favorite crack-smoking mayor, Rob Ford, probably thought late-night American television was going to be a bunch of chuckles—until the host suggested he enter a rehab program. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ford appeared uncomfortable but laughed through most of the ribbing, which included videos of his most embarrassing moments. At one point, though, Kimmel went serious and said that if he's an alcoholic, and drinking enough that he would try crack cocaine in his forties, "and you don't remember it, maybe that's something that you might want to think about, like talking to somebody." Ford's response: I “wasn't elected to be perfect.” Understatement of the year.