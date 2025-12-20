Cheat Sheet
Rob Reiner and Wife’s Bodies Released to Family

Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.19.25 7:32PM EST 
Rob and Michele Reiner
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 28: Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. Hilton is committed to ensuring that every guest feels cared for, valued and respected, and sets the stage for LGBT travelers, no matter what the occasion. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts) Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The bodies of beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have been released back to the Reiner family, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to People on Friday. While autopsies have been conducted, a full medical report from the coroner is not expected for up to 90 days. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the couple was found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday. Both had been stabbed to death. Prosecutors believe the Reiners were killed in the early hours of Sunday after Rob, Michele, and Nick attended a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday, where the filmmaker and his son were seen arguing. Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found by their daughter, Romy, 27, who was contacted after a massage therapist was unable to reach the couple. In a statement released on Wednesday, Romy and her brother Jake, 34, said, “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Princess May Need Lung Transplant as Her Health Rapidly Declines
PALACE WATCH
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.19.25 4:07PM EST 
Published 12.19.25 2:12PM EST 
Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Crown Princess Mette- Marit of Norway visits The International Library Of Fashion at Stasjonsmesterbygningen Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious decline in her health that could eventually require a lung transplant, the BBC reports. The 52-year-old royal has been battling pulmonary fibrosis since 2018, a progressive lung disease that causes scarring and makes breathing increasingly difficult. In a statement released Friday, the Norwegian royal palace said recent medical tests had shown a “clear worsening” of her condition, according to the broadcaster. Princess Mette-Marit’s physician, Dr. Are Martin Holm, said her illness has now progressed to the point ”where a lung transplant will be necessary.” However, he emphasized that such a procedure would be a last resort and depends on several factors, including whether her body would accept a donor organ. In an interview with the public broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit acknowledged that her health has declined “faster than I’d hoped.” Crown Prince Haakon, who is set to succeed King Harald V, 88, told the broadcaster he has noticed his wife has less energy, struggles with breathing, and can no longer take part in activities they once enjoyed together, such as hiking and skiing. Despite her worsening condition, the BBC reports the princess intends to continue carrying out her royal duties to the extent that her health allows.

Add This Hydrating Eye Serum to Your 2026 Skincare Routine
BRIGHT EYES
AD BY HSN
Published 12.19.25 12:57PM EST 
Perlier Royal Elixir Youth Creator Eye Serum bottle with gold dropper
HSN

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

A new year is the perfect time to adopt new wellness routines. One simple upgrade to start with? Skin care, specifically around your eyes. Environmental stressors and prolonged screen time can leave the delicate skin around the eyes looking dry, tired, and prone to dark circles. Available from HSN, the Perlier Royal Elixir Youth Creator Eye Serum improves the look of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and dark circles.

This serum is formulated with coconut oil and organic honey, which support optimal levels of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin. The former supports firmness and structure, while the latter delivers essential hydration to keep skin smooth, plump, and bright. Users rave about the serum’s silky texture and how quickly it absorbs into the skin. Pick a bottle up today and make skin care part of your 2026 reset.

Perlier Royal Elixir Youth Creator Eye Serum
Shop At HSN$30

Free Shipping

MasterChef Contestant ‘Unexpectedly’ Dies at 42
SHOCKING
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.19.25 6:17PM EST 
Matthew Gagnon From Master Chef
Matthew Gagnon From Master Chef Fox

Matthew Gagnon, a contestant on the popular cooking competition show MasterChef died earlier this week at the age of 42. He died “unexpectedly,” according to an online obituary. A cause of death was not provided. He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and two children, Haylee and Mason, as well as his parents. “He loved to cook at home with them and his homemade raviolis were their favorite,” the obituary read. “Matthew was the best ‘Daddy Caddy’ for Mason on the golf course and he was so proud to watch Haylee (his peanut) shine at cheerleading.” The Connecticut native was a contestant on Season 11 of Fox’s MasterChef, which aired in 2021. While on the show, he cooked for the show’s judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, and with guest judges including Curtis Stone and Paula Deen. He was eliminated from the show in the season’s sixth episode.

Flight Grounded After Family Wheels ‘Dead’ Relative onto Plane
FRIGHT ON FLIGHT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.19.25 2:04PM EST 
A 9H-VCO VistaJet Malta Bombardier G-A UZLB easyJet Airbus A320neo flies over the match venue during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round group 13 soccer match between Czechia and Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta Qali, Malta, on November 15, 2025. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An international flight was abruptly halted after passengers raised alarms about an elderly traveler they said had been brought onboard despite being dead. Witnesses told The Daily Mail that the 89-year-old British woman was wheeled onto an easyJet flight from Málaga, Spain, to Gatwick, London, by five relatives, who told airline staff she was unwell and asleep. Several passengers alleged that a boarding clerk questioned her condition and was reassured she was “just tired.” One passenger said they overheard a relative add: “It’s OK, we’re doctors.” According to witnesses, the aircraft began taxiing before cabin crew was alerted that the woman had died. The plane stopped just short of takeoff and returned to the stand, delaying the flight for nearly 12 hours. Spanish authorities confirmed police were called to the plane. A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Málaga said: “She was pronounced dead on the aircraft.” EasyJet disputed passenger accounts, saying the woman was alive when she boarded and had documentation clearing her to fly. An airline spokesman said: “Flight EZY8070 from Málaga to London Gatwick returned to stand prior to departure due to a customer onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The flight was met by emergency services however the customer sadly passed away.” Passengers have apparently not been pacified by the airline’s account, however, with one writing: “EasyJet, when did you start letting dead people onto planes? Seriously!”

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 12.09.25 1:07PM EST 
Penetrex Pain Relief Roll-On Gel
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon$30

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

Iconic ’90s Sitcom Apartment Building Sells for $32M
OFF THE MARKET
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.19.25 2:11PM EST 
90 Bedford St
New York Daily News/Luiz C. Ribeiro/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The West Village apartment building where the characters of Friends famously lived was just sold for a whopping price. 90 Bedford Street in lower Manhattan, where Joey, Rachel, Monica, and Chandler lived in the popular ‘90s sitcom, was sold for $32.7 million to the international investor, JP Real Estate Group Limited. The six-story apartment building was previously bought in February 2024 by Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties for $18.25 million and underwent renovations following the purchase. Since the show’s debut in 1994, the building’s exterior has become almost as recognizable as the show’s famous cast. The 22-unit apartment rests above Little Owl, a Mediterranean restaurant that occupies the building’s street level. Following the 2023 death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in the sitcom, the building became a memorial site for the late actor, where fans left flowers and other tributes. At the moment, none of the one to four-bedroom units are available to rent, according to StreetEasy.

Gang of Santas Robs Grocery Store to Give Food to the Needy
YOU BETTER WATCH OUT...
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.19.25 2:04PM EST 
Gang of Santa's Rob Grocery Stores to Give Food to the Needy
Gang of Santa's Rob Grocery Stores to Give Food to the Needy Instagram/@soulevementsdufleuve

A gang of thieves dressed as Santa and his elves burst into a Montreal supermarket on Monday and made off with thousands of dollars worth of food. The heist was part of a Robin Hood-inspired scheme intended to highlight the rising cost of living and support the poorest in society. Around 40 members of a group calling themselves “Robins des Ruelles” (Robins of the Alleys) claimed responsibility for the stunt, releasing a statement on Thursday titled “When Hunger Justifies the Means.” “We are working more and more just to be able to buy food from supermarket chains that take advantage of inflation as a pretext to make record profits,” the statement read, accusing a handful of companies of holding “our basic needs hostage.” The group deposited some of the stolen groceries underneath a Christmas tree in a public square after the raid, and said it planned to distribute the rest to food banks throughout the community. Police said they are investigating the incident as a criminal act, but have yet to make any arrests. “Don’t forget—the hunger justifies the means,” the group said in a statement. “Merry Christmas!”

Grammy-Nominated Star Sentenced to Time in Foreign Prison
YOUNG, WILD & FREE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.19.25 1:29PM EST 
Wiz Khalifa
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania for smoking and possession of cannabis at a music festival. The 38-year-old “See You Again” star admitted to consuming the drug on stage as he performed “Young, Wild & Free” in July 2024, the BBC reports. Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was questioned by police after performing at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti, and was later charged by prosecutors. They alleged he was found in possession of point-six of an ounce of the drug, as well as what he’d already smoked. The 10-time Grammy nominee was sentenced in absentia on Thursday at the Constanta Court of Appeal for what Romanian national news agency Agerpres described as “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.” A U.S. citizen, it is not clear whether local authorities will file for extradition. It’s the second time the case has been in court in the Eastern European nation, after a lower Constanta County Court fined him $830 for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs,” according to the New York Post. Prosecutors appealed and successfully overturned that decision, resulting in a second hearing and Thursday’s more severe sentence.

Boxing Champ Faces Execution as Retrial Rejected
ON THE ROPES
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.19.25 11:44AM EST 
Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani
@fofi.ep via Instagram

A champion boxer imprisoned in Iran for taking part in countrywide democracy protests is at risk of execution after his request for a retrial was denied by the Iranian government. Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, 30, has spent five years in prison after participating in March 2020 protests against the country’s fuel hikes—accused by the government of “spreading corruption on earth through arson and destruction of public property.” Since his imprisonment, Vafaei Sani has endured extreme physical and psychological torture, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The country’s Supreme Court turned down his request for a retrial on Monday, after previously upholding his death sentence on October 4. His mother was “unexpectedly” granted a visit to see Vafaei Sani on Monday—a sign that his execution may be imminent. “His life is in grave danger; the execution of his death sentence could occur at any moment,” said Shahin Gobadi, an NCRI official. Iran has historically executed people for anti-government beliefs, and this year has been especially violent. Nearly 1,800 people have faced capital punishment in the country this year alone, according to Iran Human Rights Monitor.

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Published 12.15.25 2:46PM EST 
Lelo Sex Toy Sale
Lelo.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.

SORAYA 2
See At Lelo

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.

‘Mission Impossible’ Star and Music Legend’s Ex Dies at 91
ICONIC COUPLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.19.25 10:01AM EST 
Sammy Davis Jr. (1925-1990) with his future wife, the actress May Britt.
Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images

Mission: Impossible actor May Britt has died at the age of 91, 65 years on from her marriage to entertainment icon Sammy Davis Jr. She died of natural causes in Los Angeles, at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center on Dec. 11, her son Mark Davis said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Swedish-born Britt signed with 20th Century Fox in 1957 and featured in The Hunters, The Blue Angel, and Murder, Inc., before Rat Pack icon Davis announced they were engaged in 1960. They had one child together, Tracey, who died in 2020 at the age of 59 from a short illness, and adopted two sons, Mark and Jeff. In her 2014 book Sammy Davis: A Personal Journey With My Father, Tracey said Davis broke off his engagement to Canadian dancer Joan Stuart to be with Britt. They married in Los Angeles that year, with Frank Sinatra as best man, but Fox later dropped Britt after her interracial marriage, while the couple received death threats and were uninvited from a reception at John F. Kennedy’s White House. Although Britt and Davis divorced in 1968, Tracey said their love never faded. Asking Davis what happened, he told her, “I just couldn’t be what she wanted to me to be. A family man. My performance schedule was rigorous.” Britt remarried in 1993 to Lennart Ringquist, who died in 2017.

Kevin Spacey Lands First TV Role Since His Netflix Firing
HE’S BACK
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.19.25 1:56PM EST 
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey at the premier of the Father Mother Sister Brother. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is pressing ahead with his attempted return to acting, landing his first television role since he was fired from House of Cards amid sexual-assault allegations nearly a decade ago. The 66-year-old actor is set to appear in an Italian comedy series titled Minimarket, which is scheduled to debut the day after Christmas, The Independent reported. Spacey will play an imagined “artistic conscience” and unpredictable mentor to a young man chasing his entertainment dreams in Rome. The role marks Spacey’s first TV appearance since 2017, when Netflix cut ties with him before the final season of House of Cards following a wave of sexual-assault allegations. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward, alleging that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14, and Spacey was 26. In the aftermath, more than a dozen other men accused Spacey of misconduct. Legal cases brought against him in both the United States and the United Kingdom were ultimately dismissed or resulted in acquittals, the outlet reports. Since returning to acting in 2021, Spacey has taken on a handful of international film projects as he works to rebuild his career.

