Rob Schneider Says Sorry to Daughter Elle King After She Called Out His Parenting
‘SHORTCOMINGS’
Rob Schneider is trying to make amends after his daughter, country singer Elle King, called him out for being a bad dad. “Well, I want to just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly I wasn’t, and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely. I love you entirely, and I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky,” Schneider said in a teaser clip for an upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson. “I don’t take anything you say personally,” he added. His apology was sparked by King’s recent appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast. In their conversation, King said that Schneider sent her to a fat camp and forgot “every single birthday.” She also called out the actor for his conservative viewpoints. “You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s--- about drag and anti-gay rights,” King said.