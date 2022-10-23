Robbie Coltrane Died From Diabetes, Sepsis, Organ Failure

Read it at Daily Star
A complex series of health problems killed Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, his death certificate reveals. The Daily Star reports that multiple organ failure, combined with sepsis, a respiratory infection, diabetes, a heart block, and obesity were all listed as causes of death. Coltrane, 72, is best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies and also appeared in two James Bond films. His ex-wife, mother to his two children, registered his death in his native Scotland, the Star reported.