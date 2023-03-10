Robert Blake, ‘Baretta’ Actor and One-Time Murder Suspect, Dead at 89
FINAL ACT
Blake was acquitted of killing his wife in 2001 but found civilly liable for her death.
Robert Blake, famous for playing a TV detective on Baretta and infamous as the suspect in his wife’s shooting death, has died at the age of 89, the Associated Press reported. The cause of death was heart disease, his family said.
Blake was acquitted of murdering Bonny Lee Bakley outside a restaurant in 2001, but a civil jury found him liable for her death and ordered him to pay her family $30 million.