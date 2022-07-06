Cops Say Robert Crimo ‘Seriously Contemplated’ Carrying Out a Second Massacre

Robert “Bobby” Crimo allegedly confessed to police that he “seriously contemplated” carrying out another attack shortly after he “dressed up as a girl” and opened fire at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, killing seven people.

After a bond hearing on Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told reporters that Crimo decided against carrying out the second massacre at a July 4 celebration in Madison, Wisconsin, because he “hadn’t put enough thought or research into” the other celebration.

During the bond hearing, Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said that the 21-year-old admitted to using three 30-round clips in his Smith and Wesson MNP 15 to attack parade-goers, stopping to reload twice. Afterward, Dillon added, Crimo told investigators he fled the rooftop he used as a sniper’s nest but unintentionally left his rifle behind when it fell out of his bag.

That gun, prosecutors said, was instrumental in identifying Crimo, who is now being held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder.

Appearing in court via Zoom and wearing a black shit, Crimo remained completely still during Wednesday’s hearing as prosecutors described how the deadly attack unfolded, including the steps that he took to conceal his identity.

In a voluntary statement confessing to the attack, Crimo said he “dressed up like a girl and covered his tattoos with makeup because people recognized him,” Dillon said. As the parade was underway, prosecutors said, Crimo allegedly “accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers.”

The gun used was legally obtained in 2020. Illinois State Police told The Daily Beast that Crimo’s father sponsored his firearms permit application just months after Crimo allegedly attempted suicide, talked about “killing everybody,” and had 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword taken from his home.

Authorities say that, after the Highland Park attack, Crimo went to his mother’s house and borrowed her car. He then drove to Madison, Wisconsin, where he allegedly saw another celebration taking place and “seriously contemplated” using his gun and his additional 60 rounds, Covelli said, adding that Crimo then dumped his cellphone in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About seven hours later, a North Chicago police officer spotted the car Crimo was believed to be driving. The 21-year-old took flight, but was arrested after a brief pursuit in Lake Forest. Inside the car, police said they found a second legally purchased rifle.