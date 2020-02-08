Robert Conrad, Star of ‘The Wild Wild West,’ Dies at 84
Robert Conrad, the star of the 1960s television show The Wild Wild West, died on Saturday at the age of 84 from heart failure, a family spokesman said. “He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts,” Jeff Ballard told People magazine. Conrad launched his successful acting career after he moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and booked a recurring role on the TV show Hawaiian Eye. He later secured his distinguished role as a Secret Service agent named James T. West in the hit TV series The Wild Wild West. The science fiction western saga—which later turned into a movie—chronicles the first Secret Service agents in the country on a quest for President Ulysses S. Grant to fight villains in the 19th century. Conrad also appeared in shows including The D.A., Assignment: Vienna, Juvenile Jungle, and Centennial. Famous for doing his own stunts, he received the Distinguished Service Award in Broadcasting and was an inductee of the Stuntman’s Hall of Fame. The actor also recorded several albums under the name Bob Conrad.