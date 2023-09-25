CHEAT SHEET
Robert De Niro Won’t Reprise ‘Taxi Driver’ Character for Uber Ad
Robert De Niro won’t be reprising his Taxi Driver character in a new ad campaign for Uber, after all. His publicist, Stan Rosenfield, was forced to correct the viral rumors after British tabloid The Sun reported that he would be cutting an ad as his iconic character, New York City cabbie Travis Bickle. The Uber ad—which is real—“has nothing to do with his Taxi Driver character whatsoever,” Rosenfield told Deadline. “This rumor is based on a fictitious report from the U.K. several days ago.” The refutation also comes just hours after Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader blasted the idea, saying: “Why Bob would do this is beyond my reckoning.”