Robert De Niro’s Company Loses Nasty Legal Battle Against His Ex-Assistant

Robert De Niro’s production company on Thursday was found liable for gender discrimination and retaliation claims brought by his former personal assistant—though the Oscar winner himself was personally cleared of those same accusations.

Graham Chase Robinson, 41, was awarded more than $1.2 million in damages by the jury. She was simultaneously found not liable for accusations of financial misconduct—including the embezzling of frequent flyer miles—brought by De Niro’s Canal Productions.

Her attorney, David Sanford, told The Daily Beast in a statement that they were “delighted” by the outcome. “Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit,” he said.

De Niro, 80, was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read aloud, according to the Associated Press.

The decision, which came after a whirlwind eight days of testimony and five hours of deliberation, brings to a close a legal battle between De Niro and Robinson that has been ongoing since her resignation in 2019, after 11 years rising through the ranks at Canal—a period that she claimed was marked by near-constant and gendered abuse.

