De Niro’s Grandson Died After Buying Fentanyl-Laced Pills, Mom Says
‘BROKEN FOREVER’
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, according to his mother. Drena De Niro opened up about her son’s death in response to an Instagram user who asked her how it had happened. “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit , my son is gone forever,” she wrote. Leandro, who appeared in three films alongside his mother during his life, was discovered dead in a Manhattan apartment by a friend on Sunday. White powder was found on a plate near his body, a police source told the Daily Mail. In an Instagram post made after the announcement of Leandro’s death, Drena said, “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m [sic] my heart and memories until I’m with you again .”