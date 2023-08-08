CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Medical Examiner Confirms Cause of Death for Robert De Niro’s Grandson

    SAD END

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A picture of actor Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena De Niro. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, died last month of an overdose from a lethal drug cocktail including fentanyl and ketamine.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    The New York City chief medical examiner confirmed that Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, died of an overdose from a lethal drug cocktail including fentanyl and ketamine, TMZ reported. Rodriguez’s death has been ruled accidental. The teenager was found dead last month near a bag of cocaine, a straw with residue, two blue pills, and seven tablets believed to be Xanax, according to investigators. Police said that, days before his death, Rodriguez bought counterfeit oxycodone and Xanax. His mother, Drena De Niro, said on Instagram in July that “my son is gone forever” because someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills. “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I’m holding you every second of every moment,” she wrote at the time. Just weeks ago, a 20-year-old suspect known as the “Percocet Princess” was arrested and charged in connection to Rodriguez’s death.

    Read it at TMZ
    ,