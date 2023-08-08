Medical Examiner Confirms Cause of Death for Robert De Niro’s Grandson
SAD END
The New York City chief medical examiner confirmed that Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, died of an overdose from a lethal drug cocktail including fentanyl and ketamine, TMZ reported. Rodriguez’s death has been ruled accidental. The teenager was found dead last month near a bag of cocaine, a straw with residue, two blue pills, and seven tablets believed to be Xanax, according to investigators. Police said that, days before his death, Rodriguez bought counterfeit oxycodone and Xanax. His mother, Drena De Niro, said on Instagram in July that “my son is gone forever” because someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills. “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army. I’m holding you every second of every moment,” she wrote at the time. Just weeks ago, a 20-year-old suspect known as the “Percocet Princess” was arrested and charged in connection to Rodriguez’s death.