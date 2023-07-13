De Niro’s Partner Tiffany Chen Reveals Bell’s Palsy Ordeal After Birth

CHEAT SHEET
Robert De Niro’s partner, Tiffany Chen, revealed Wednesday morning that she suffered a scary postpartum complication: Bell’s palsy. Soon after returning home from the hospital with baby Gia in April, Chen noticed her tongue and face felt weird—and the condition got worse. “I was trying to eat. I went to put just a fork of food in my mouth, and everything came out. I couldn't eat. And then I was starting to slur,” she told CBS Mornings. The new mom rushed to the hospital, and by the time she got there, she had no facial function. About 40,000 Americans a year suffer from Bell’s palsy, which may be caused by a virus.