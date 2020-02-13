California Man Made Over 10,000 Harassing Phone Calls to Government Officials: DOJ
A Southern California man who allegedly made over 10,000 harassing calls to government offices and threatened to kill congressional staffers was found guilty Wednesday on one count of making threats and five counts of telecommunications harassment. According to the Justice Department, 48-year-old Robert Eric Stahlnecker was acquitted by a jury on two counts of threatening federal employees. Between January and November of 2019, Stahlnecker made thousands of calls to government agencies and elected officials, the feds said. The Daily Press reports that Stahlnecker often started his phone calls by complaining about a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Loma Linda before going into a profanity-laced tirade. He made abusive phone calls to to congressional staffers and the interns of multiple lawmakers between September and November, including threatening to kill an intern at Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office. Stahlnecker was reportedly convicted of harassment in New Jersey and making terrorist threats in Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, and he faces up to five years in prison.