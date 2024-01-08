RFK Jr. Backs Out of His Own Birthday Bash After Celebrity Snub-Fest

A not-so-star-studded fundraising gala for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on life support, with the political scion abruptly bailing on his own party after a handful of allegedly invited A-listers publicly disavowed any knowledge of the event—and loudly promised that they would never, ever be caught dead backing him.

Kennedy’s press team told The Daily Beast in a statement on Monday that he would no longer be attending the Jan. 22 event, organized by a super PAC supporting his presidential bid.

The PAC, American Values 2024, announced the event on X last week, confirming a Daily Mail report that celebrities like Dionne Warwick, Martin Sheen, Mike Tyson, and Andrea Bocelli would all be there to wish Kennedy many happy returns.

Warwick almost immediately balked at the idea, posting to her account on X, formerly Twitter, “I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.”

“If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool: ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.’” she added.

Sheen quickly followed suit, issuing a statement of his own through his fictional West Wing deputy chief of staff, portrayed by actor Bradley Whitford in the hit political drama.

“There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect,” Whitford posted on X last Thursday.

He added a statement from Sheen himself, who wrote: “I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.”

It was unclear Monday if the party would go ahead at all—American Values 2024 did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.