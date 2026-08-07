RFK Jr. Busted Knowing Nothing About Grocery Prices

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been caught wildly underestimating grocery prices while trying to prove to Americans that it’s possible to cook cheaply.

The health secretary launched The Real Food Show last week to encourage families to cook healthy meals for less than $5 a serving. In 2024, Forbes estimated his net worth at around $15 million.

Joined by celebrity chef Andrew Gruel, Kennedy, 72, set out to cook wild Alaskan salmon with a white bean, apple, and arugula salad “at an affordable price” in its first episode.

“So the servings of each of these, we ask to keep it under $5,” Kennedy said as an on-screen graphic claimed that each serving of the meal for a family of four cost $4.91.

But Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse writes in her latest piece that Kennedy’s numbers don’t survive a trip through the checkout line.

Hesse, who lives in Maryland, according to her website, said that when she plugged Kennedy’s ingredient list into the online cart for her nearest grocery store—choosing the cheapest option each time—the total bill came out to $73.46.

That puts the cost at just over $18 per serving, nearly four times Kennedy’s $4.91 estimate.

Hesse said she did not include pantry staples such as cooking oil, salt, or pepper in her calculation.

Kennedy did not count the full price of the items shoppers would need to buy, instead tallying up 8 cents for red onion, 15 cents for mustard, and 20 cents for nutritional yeast, for instance. Robert F. Kennedy Jr./YouTube

She noted that the itemized receipt Kennedy showed in the video counted only the amount of each ingredient used in the recipe, not the full price of the items shoppers would need to buy.

A few examples: 8 cents for red onion, 15 cents for mustard, and 20 cents for nutritional yeast. While that may be a standard recipe calculation, it does not reflect the upfront cost at the grocery store.

“Safeway does not let you walk in, scoop some mayo out of a jar and pay one dollar at the cash register,” Hesse wrote. “You have to buy the whole thing. That parent needs to feed their family with a meal that actually costs $20, not $20-plus-an-additional-$53.”

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Americans are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis as prices continue to rise amid inflation that has only been made worse by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

Trump vowed to “end inflation” during his 2024 campaign, promising to lower grocery prices. But overall food prices have risen 4.2 percent since he took office in January 2025, according to USA Today.

The grocery squeeze comes alongside a jump in gas prices, with drivers paying more than 30 percent more at the pump than they were a year ago as a result of the president’s war.