Robert Gibbs Weighs in on Massa
Beleaguered Rep. Eric Massa is trying his darndest to stir up controversy amid his resignation from Congress, claiming the administration is forcing him out because of his health-care stance. White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs' response? "I think this whole story is ridiculous...silly and ridiculous." GMA
