New Orleans Cop Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life Found Dead

The New Orleans police officer who helped save Lil Wayne’s life after the rapper shot himself when he was 12 has been found dead. Robert Hoobler was off-duty in 1994 when the future hip-hop star fired his mother’s pistol into his chest, but he responded to the scene—and held the bleeding youngster in the back seat of a police car that sped to the hospital in the nick of time. “Stay awake, son. You’re going to be fine. You’ll see,” Hoobler told him, according to NOLA.com. Lil Wayne has often praised Hoobler, who lost his legs after a car wreck and had reportedly been in poor health.