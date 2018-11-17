Robert Mueller has unanswered questions for a long-time associate of Roger Stone's. Randy Credico, a lefty comedian and activist who has known Stone for decades, testified before Mueller’s grand jury in September, but his work with the Mueller probe is not done, according to Credico’s lawyer.

Attorney Marty Stolar confirmed to The Daily Beast that his client will speak with Mueller in the future. Stolar said Credico has already met with the Special Counsel’s team “a number of times.” Credico’s next interview with Mueller’s investigators is expected to come after Thanksgiving–a sign the Special Counsel’s investigation of Stone will not conclude in the immediate future.

Mueller’s interest in Stone appears to stem from the fact that the right-wing gadfly made surprisingly prescient comments about Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

After parting ways with the Trump campaign, Stone became one of the future president’s most vociferous boosters, frequently making media appearances and speeches touting his candidacy. He also made comments that some have interpreted as evidence he had inside information about Wikileaks’ release of emails that Russian government-backed hackers stole from Democrats.

For instance, Stone ominously predicted on Twitter that Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, would soon have his “time in the barrel.” Subsequently, Wikileaks released emails stolen from Podesta.

Stone reportedly told congressional investigators that Credico acted as an intermediary between himself and Julian Assange. Credico later told The Daily Beast that he never facilitated communication between the two men. Earlier this week, Stone shared text messages with NBC that he claimed indicate Credico passed him inside information from Wikileaks. Credico responded by saying he never had such information.

Mueller has already questioned a number of Stone’s associates, including the “Manhattan Madam” and a social media advisor.

Assange, for his part, is also facing newly revealed legal challenges. In court filings spotted last week by Seamus Hughes, the deputy director of George Washington University’s Project on Extremism, Justice Department officials accidentally revealed they had plans to charge Assange. The filings did not detail what any charges might be.