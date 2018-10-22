Robert Mueller Honing In on Roger Stone's Alleged Wikileaks Ties, Says Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is closely investigating whether Trump-ally Roger Stone was communicating with WikiLeaks and had advance knowledge of the group's plans to release hacked Democratic emails in 2016, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper says Mueller's office has been “aggressively pursuing leads behind the scenes” of late about whether Stone was communicating with Julian Assange's group. The group's leak of emails believed to have been hacked by Russian operatives served as a major disruption in the 2016 presidential campaign. Stone boasted during the election campaign that he was in touch with Assange, but has since backtracked and said his past comments were exaggerated or misunderstood. However, prosecutors are examining public comments and alleged private assertions that Stone made in 2016 suggesting he had a way to reach Assange.
