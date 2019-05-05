Robert Mueller May Address Judiciary Committee May 15: House Dem

House Democrats are drawing closer to an agreement to get special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 15, according to Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline. The committee member confirmed the plan to Fox News Sunday. “A tentative date has been set for May 15 and we hope the special counsel will appear,” Cicilline told Fox News Sunday. “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.” Cicilline said the date is considered tentative because even though Mueller’s representatives have “signed off” on it, “until the day comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.” Cicilline also told the network that Trump has not objected—although Trump later tweeted that “Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!” Cicilline later clarified to The Daily Beast that Mueller has not yet agreed to testify on that date, but that the committee has proposed it, and House Democrats are hopeful that Mueller will agree.