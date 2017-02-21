Robert Mugabe on Trump: ‘Give Him Time’

CHEAT SHEET
Zimbabwe’s dictator Robert Mugabe, ahead of his 93rd birthday this week, offered his thoughts on Donald Trump, telling a state television outlet to give the U.S. president a chance. “I do not know him. Give him time,” he said, reportedly adding that Hillary Clinton would have made a bad president because she, like President Obama before her, would have continued U.S. sanctions against Zimbabwe. Mugabe previously commented on Trump back in July 2016, when he reportedly told a group of U.S. congressmen that “Once he’s your president, you’ll wish you’d been friendlier to me.”