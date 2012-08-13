CHEAT SHEET
    Robert Pattinson Breaks Silence

    TWILIGHT DRAMA

    Timur Emek. DAPD / AP Photo

    Love hurts. That was the takeaway from Robert Pattinson’s interview with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, the Twilight star’s first interview since scandalous photos of his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director leaked. Stewart began the conversation by offering Pattinson a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, joking they were “just two gals” chatting about a breakup. When Stewart suggested that breakups can often feel like the end of the world, Pattinson answered, “It is”—eliciting a big “awww” from the audience. The interview airs Monday night.

