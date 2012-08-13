Robert Pattinson Breaks Silence

CHEAT SHEET
Love hurts. That was the takeaway from Robert Pattinson’s interview with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, the Twilight star’s first interview since scandalous photos of his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director leaked. Stewart began the conversation by offering Pattinson a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, joking they were “just two gals” chatting about a breakup. When Stewart suggested that breakups can often feel like the end of the world, Pattinson answered, “It is”—eliciting a big “awww” from the audience. The interview airs Monday night.