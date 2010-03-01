Robert Pattinson Dishes on Detail Photos
At the tail end of an otherwise predictable Today interview, Remember Me's Robert Pattinson dropped this bomb shell: Apparently, he was willing to bare all for his controversial Details magazine spread, but the glossy said "no thanks." Somewhere a tween weeps.
