Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After ‘The Batman’ Resumed Filming: Report
Days after Matt Reeves’ caped crusader pic The Batman resumed filming just outside London, production has halted once more—because Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Warner Bros. has not identified the crew member who tested positive for the virus just three days after filming—but sources tell Vanity Fair it was Pattinson, who plays the film’s masked vigilante.
In a statement Warner Bros. said, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”
According to Deadline Reeves said he’d shot about one quarter of the film before the production first paused more than five and a half months ago; he reportedly has three months left to capture the rest.
A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment regarding whether it was Pattinson who tested positive.