Robert Pattinson ‘Trying Not to Drown’

CHEAT SHEET
Robert Pattinson, the male lead in the Twilight film franchise, has spent the past three years of his life living out of suitcases in hotel rooms. But even after being recognized around the world, he still doesn’t understand his fans’ obsession with his talent and looks. Being on the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair will only stoke the flames. “I’m trying not to drown,” he tells the magazine. During the nights when he was filming Twilight, he was “always drunk” and entertaining co-star Kristen Stewart and others with his guitar, director Catherine Hardwicke explains. “What Rob and Kristen had is a multitude of feelings for each other. Complex feelings for each other,” says Hardwicke. “It was what we needed. Complex, intense fascination.” But Pattinson and Stewart both say rumors of an ongoing love affair between them are untrue. “It’s so retarded,” Stewart says. “We’re characters in this comic book.”