Bob Ringwald, Jazz Pianist and Father of Molly Ringwald, Dies at 80
R.I.P.
Robert “Bob” Ringwald, a blind jazz pianist and father of actress Molly Ringwald, died Aug. 3 at the age of 80. Ringwald lost his vision at an early age but continued to pursue music. By 17, he was a professional musician playing in nightclubs, according to his daughter in an obituary she wrote for the Sacramento Bee. Ringwald loved jazz, co-organizing the first Sacramento Jazz Festival in 1974. The festival would become an annual tradition in the city, honoring Ringwald in 2012 as “The Emperor of Jazz.” Molly Ringwald said her father had a mischievous streak and an “ever-present, slightly ribald sense of humor.” Bob Ringwald is survived by his two daughters, Molly and Beth, son, Kelly, and his wife, Adele. He also had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The Ringwald family has asked that people donate to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or CURE Childhood Cancer instead of sending flowers.